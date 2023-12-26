West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 15th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

West Fraser Timber has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

