Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

