WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

