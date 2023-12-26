Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.65 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

