Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

