Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lifted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.64.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $224.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.