VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a research note issued on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the construction company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 333.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

