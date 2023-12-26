Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Visa were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.52 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

