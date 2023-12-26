Vermilion Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 71.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $882,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.