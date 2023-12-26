Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.78. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Veradigm by 13,306.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 1,944,029 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,423,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,937 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,088,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veradigm by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,344,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

