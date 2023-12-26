Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
