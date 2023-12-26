Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.