Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

