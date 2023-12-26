Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1,127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,400,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

