VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $173.28 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $175.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

