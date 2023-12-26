VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $173.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.27. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $175.86. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

