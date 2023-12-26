Vanderbilt University Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Visa makes up about 0.4% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of V opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.52 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.