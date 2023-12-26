UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1,639.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $520.31 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $536.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.09. The company has a market capitalization of $481.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

