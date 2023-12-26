UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $520.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

