Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $442.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $442.43.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $415.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.08 and its 200-day moving average is $396.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $426.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.86, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.
