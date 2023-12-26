Truist Financial Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $133.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.95. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,008,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,108,000 after buying an additional 95,737 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

