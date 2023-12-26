Truist Financial Increases SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $26.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $851.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.01.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $26,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,461.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,777.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,461.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,521 shares of company stock worth $761,439 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

