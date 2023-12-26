Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 723 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,463,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

CAG stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.