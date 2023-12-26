Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 33.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,079.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

