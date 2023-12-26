Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.41. The company has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

