Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPH opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $35.74.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

