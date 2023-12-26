Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

TREX stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

