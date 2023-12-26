The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Walt Disney by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 89,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

