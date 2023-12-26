The Toro Company to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Toro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTC. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $98.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Toro has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

