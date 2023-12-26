The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SHW opened at $311.27 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $311.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.38.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.