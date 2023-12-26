The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HYB opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

