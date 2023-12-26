The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $348.59 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92. The company has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

