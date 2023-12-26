The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 22,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $348.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

