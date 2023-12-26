TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.543 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion.

