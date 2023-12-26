Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $433.45 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

