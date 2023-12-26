Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Lowered to $41.00 at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.