Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 1,229 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

