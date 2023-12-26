Summit Global Investments Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LYB. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

