Summit Global Investments Sells 3,887 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

