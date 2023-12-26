Summit Global Investments Sells 177 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

ZBRA stock opened at $269.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average of $253.00. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

