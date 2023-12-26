Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,919 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Teradata were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,066.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,066.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,983 shares of company stock worth $979,234 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $57.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

