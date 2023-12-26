Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 12,622 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.82. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

