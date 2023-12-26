Summit Global Investments Invests $504,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.10.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

