Summit Global Investments Increases Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average of $176.35.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANC

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.