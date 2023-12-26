Summit Global Investments Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 950,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,227,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

