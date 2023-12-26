Summit Global Investments Has $398,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 53.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ally Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

