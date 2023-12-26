Summit Global Investments Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 132,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,916,462.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at $44,171,140.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $104.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.95 million. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.