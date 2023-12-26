Summit Global Investments Has $384,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,910,000 after purchasing an additional 310,191 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,961,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,109,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

