Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $255.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,260.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

