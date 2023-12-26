Summit Global Investments Cuts Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ArcBest were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 461.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 75,126 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCB stock opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

