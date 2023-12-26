Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 38,624 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Movado Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

MOV stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $673.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

